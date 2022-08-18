HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hawkins County authorities are searching for a man accused of injuring a woman so severely that she required an airlift to medical care.

According to a Facebook post from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), deputies are searching for Marshall Shields in connection to Aggravated Assault charges.

Photo: Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office

A police report from HCSO revealed that officers were dispatched to Gulley Road in Bulls Gap around 1 p.m. August 3 in reference to a domestic assault. When they arrived at a residence on the road, they found a woman in a bed with several injuries to her face and ribs.

According to the report, the woman told officers that she woke up to Shields beating her after an argument and had been unconscious for an unknown length of time before she called 911.

She wasn’t sure what time the assault occurred, investigators said, as the last thing she said she could remember was Shields stomping on her face as she was lying on the floor.

The woman was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment, and investigators began speaking with witnesses who said they had heard screaming in the area around 7:30 the previous night.

Anyone with information regarding Shield’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact HCSO at 423-272-4848 or 423-272-7121.