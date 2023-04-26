HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) released the identity of a body found off Sensabaugh Hollow Road on Sunday, officially labeling the case as a homicide.

According to a release from HCSO, deputies responded to a caller who said they had discovered the body of a male over an embankment on April 23. During the course of HCSO’s investigation, the identity of the man was determined to be Tyler H. Nelms, 29, of Church Hill.

While the exact circumstances surrounding Nelms’ death are still under investigation, the HCSO release said autopsy results show that the 29-year-old’s death was allegedly a homicide.

Anyone with information surrounding the investigation is encouraged to call Hawkins County investigators at 423-272-6514 or 423-272-4848.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is aiding HCSO, the release said.

This is a developing story. HCSO said an “intense” investigation is ongoing, and that no further details would be available at the time of the release.