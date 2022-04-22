ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — On April 11, a grand jury indicted a Church Hill man on aggravated elder abuse charges, according to court documents obtained by News Channel 11.

The indictment accused Donald Franklin Dobbs, 59, of punching an 86-year-old woman while he was drunk “on or about Nov. 27, 2021…”

Dobbs faces two charges — aggravated elder abuse and aggravated assault — for the November incident, which left the woman bleeding “profusely” from her head, according to initial reports from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

Previous reports from the HCSO indicated that neighbors had found the woman, and she had to receive three staples due to the injury.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dobbs after he drunkenly drove off a road and crashed into a porch on Dec. 10.

While court documents did identify the victim, News Channel 11 has elected to not disclose the victim’s identity due to the nature of the case.