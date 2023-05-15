SALTVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County homicide suspect has been arrested in Southwest Virginia.

Canaan Ellis Harless, 25, was taken into custody Monday night in Saltville, according to Chief of Police Erik Puckett.

Puckett said Harless was wanted on charges of homicide and aggravated robbery in connection to the death of Tyler Nelms, 29 of Church Hill. Nelms’ body was found off Sensabaugh Hollow Road last month.

After receiving a tip that Harless was staying at a residence on Perryville Road, Saltville police and other agencies responded to the home. Harless tried to run from police but was arrested after a brief foot pursuit, Puckett said.

No officers were injured.

Harless will be booked into Southwest Virginia Jail at Abingdon.

Saltville police were assisted by the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office; Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office; Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office; and U.S. Marshals Service.