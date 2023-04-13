ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A multi-agency drug and firearms investigation has led to charges against several people in Hawkins County.

According to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed at the home of Harry Richmond and Jimmy Ray Wallen Jr.

Four people were arrested following the search, the sheriff’s office said.

Harry Richmond

Maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold

Possession/manufacture/delivery/sell of methamphetamine

Jimmy Ray Wallen Jr.

Maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold

Possession/manufacture/delivery/sell of controlled substances (3 counts)

Possession/manufacture/delivery/sell of methamphetamine

Possession of a firearm during a felony

Possession of Schedule IV

Unlawful carry/possession of a weapon

Ricky Dale Crawford

Possession/manufacture/delivery/sell of methamphetamine

Attachment

Clesta Ann Taylor

Possession/manufacture/delivery/sell of methamphetamine

Several agencies were involved in the investigation, including the sheriff’s office’s narcotics unit, the Third Jucidial Drug Task Force, the Church Hill Police Department, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).