ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A multi-agency drug and firearms investigation has led to charges against several people in Hawkins County.
According to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed at the home of Harry Richmond and Jimmy Ray Wallen Jr.
Four people were arrested following the search, the sheriff’s office said.
Harry Richmond
- Maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold
- Possession/manufacture/delivery/sell of methamphetamine
Jimmy Ray Wallen Jr.
- Maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold
- Possession/manufacture/delivery/sell of controlled substances (3 counts)
- Possession/manufacture/delivery/sell of methamphetamine
- Possession of a firearm during a felony
- Possession of Schedule IV
- Unlawful carry/possession of a weapon
Ricky Dale Crawford
- Possession/manufacture/delivery/sell of methamphetamine
- Attachment
Clesta Ann Taylor
- Possession/manufacture/delivery/sell of methamphetamine
Several agencies were involved in the investigation, including the sheriff’s office’s narcotics unit, the Third Jucidial Drug Task Force, the Church Hill Police Department, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).