ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Humane Society of Hawkins County reported an animal cruelty case to authorities on Nov. 4, leading to the discovery of multiple dead animals outside a home.

An offense report penned by a responding Hawkins County deputy said that when police arrived at a home located in the 130 block of Marie Lane, they immediately noticed “an odor of decay from the residence inside and out.”

Police found multiple dead animals “either laying on the ground, in a kennel, in a trash bag,” the responding deputy wrote. Three deputies entered the house, where they found live dogs, hamsters and a snake; however, there were also more dead animals inside, including hamsters, turtles and rabbits.

News Channel 11 obtained an affidavit in which the responding officer asserted that the suspect, identified as Justin Glen Hilton, committed 10 counts of cruelty to animals. More details emerged in the court document that was filed in Hawkins County General Sessions Court on Nov. 4.

“I observed multiple decomposed rabbits outside near cages on his property, a decomposed remains from a dog in a trash bag outside, alive dogs on the inside but appeared to be in poor conditions,” Detective Kyle Shively wrote in the affidavit. “I also detected an odor of a decomposing corpse inside the house.

“Deputies went inside and found multiple decomposed animal remains. Two deceased turtles, a box full of deceased decomposed mice (used to feed the alive boa constrictor), a deceased blonde-haired rodent (possibly a guinea pig), a boa constrictor that was alive, four small dogs that were alive but in bad condition, a box with deceased hamsters, and some alive.”

The deputy noted the residence was “piled high” in a trash and feces mixture, and authorities did not find any food or water bowls.

A witness alleged that they had not seen Hilton at the house since the beginning of October, according to the deputy. The surviving animals were sent to the Hawkins County Humane Society.

The deputy reported that he attempted to contact Hilton multiple times but was not able to reach him. Hilton allegedly contacted the deputy back and said “that he had been staying at a friend’s house the whole time,” the affidavit states.

No further details are available at this time. It is unclear if Hilton has been arrested.