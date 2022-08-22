Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A grand jury in Hawkins County indicted three Elizabethton people in connection to an aggravated child neglect and abuse case.

News Channel 11 obtained court documents that revealed grand jurors indicted Rikiya Joy Parks, 34, and Aaron Andrew Perkins, 41, on the following charges: aggravated child neglect, child abuse and filing a false report. They received these charges at the Hawkins County Jail; it is unclear whether the pair were inmates at the time of the indictments.

Court documents state Parks and Perkins are accused of “knowingly neglecting” a teenager “so as to adversely affect the child’s health and welfare which resulted in serious bodily injury to the child” from December 2020 through May 2021. This is a Class B felony. Documents did not reveal the child’s status or any other details, such as the child’s relationship with the defendants.

The duo also face a Class A misdemeanor of child abuse, which involves “knowingly treating, other than by accidental means, a child under 18 years of age, in such a manner as to inflict injury to the child” along with one count each of filing a false report — a Class D felony. The child abuse charges stem from an unspecified May 2021 incident.

A third person arrested in connection to the case was identified as Daniel Martin Race, 45. Race faces two separate counts — aggravated child neglect and filing a false report charge. Hawkins County deputies arrested Race at a location on the 1900 block of Meadowview Parkway in Kingsport on Friday, Aug. 19 at 11:30 p.m., according to an arrest report from the sheriff’s office.

All three defendants allegedly told investigators with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) in May of 2021 that “no other children were present in the home during an investigation into a complaint of child neglect with the intent to [prevent] officers from stopping the child neglect, knowing [the child] was inside the home.”

No other details surrounding the case have been released at this time. News Channel 11 has requested the mugshots for all three suspects.