Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office: Woman arrested after alleged attempted break-in, pretending to be own sister

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hawkins County authorities charged a woman with impersonation on Friday when she was found after an alleged break-in attempt and claimed to be her sister.

According to an arrest report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a home in the 160 block of Dogwood Lane in Whitesburg around 12:45 p.m. on October 1 due to a possible break-in.

When deputies arrived, they met two residents of the home who said a woman had been beating and kicking a side door of the house, cracking the glass of the door. Witnesses said the woman then went to the front of the house, took an ashtray from an open window, and threw it through the house.

According to the report, witnesses said the suspect ran to a nearby home when the responding officers arrived at the scene. Deputies then visited the home and were told by the owner that no one matching the suspect’s description was there.

After receiving permission to search the house by the owner, the report says deputies found a woman matching the suspect’s description hiding in a closet, who identified herself as Ashley Gulley.

The name provided by Gulley didn’t match the name Misty Gulley/Sabins provided by witnesses, and the report states Gulley was “persistent in stating she was not her sister Misty.”

Gulley was arrested and taken to the Hawkins County Jail for booking. According to the report, previous records for Misty Sabins were found with mention of a tattoo that matched Gulley’s. Officers also fingerprinted Gulley, finding a match with Misty Michelle Gulley/Sabins, 40, of Whitesburg, Tennessee.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office charged Gulley/Sabins with criminal impersonation and attempted aggravated burglary.