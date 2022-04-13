ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A drug investigation has led to charges against a Hawkins County man.

According to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, investigators pulled over Bobby William Trent, who was riding a motorcycle on Wednesday afternoon on Highway 66 north. Trent had been identified as a suspect in a drug investigation.

Investigators say they found five grams of methamphetamine on Trent and another 30 grams of meth plus small baggies, scales, a plastic scooping device, and a meth pipe in his saddlebag.

Trent was arrested and taken to jail where investigators say he admitted to owning the meth and his intent to sell it, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators charged Trent with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth; possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to have a motorcycle endorsement on license; and driving with an expired tag.