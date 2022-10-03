HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Hawkins County man is facing attempted murder charges after an argument turned into a shooting last week, police report.

According to a police report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), deputies were dispatched to a house on Dean Road in Mooresburg in reference to a shooting around 10:45 p.m. Thursday. While on their way, the report said a man flagged them down and told them he’d been shot at by Ronald “Porky” Goff Jr. earlier that day.

The man told officers that he heard seven to eight gunshots near his home and when he drove there, he found Goff’s truck parked out front.

When the man approached Goff and asked him if he had heard the shots as well, the report says Goff said he was the one that had been shooting at his own dogs, which had run onto the man’s property.

When the man told Goff that keeping his dogs on his own property would solve the problem, he allegedly said “I will kill anybody who tells me what to do.”

After the two continued arguing, the man told officers that Goff grabbed him by the arm, pulled out a pistol and hit him in the side of the head. The report said Goff then fired a shot as the man knocked the gun away, missing him.

The victim reportedly ducked into his truck as Goff drove away. When driving back down the road, the victim said he heard more gunshots as he drove past Goff’s truck.

Deputies said they saw cuts on the victim’s hand that they believed were from grabbing the gun as it fired, and found a bullet hole in his truck.

Donald Eugene “Porky” Goff Jr was arrested on Saturday and charged with attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a handgun as a felon. He was transported to the Hawkins County Jail for booking, and his arraignment details weren’t set as of Monday morning, according to the report.