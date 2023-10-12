HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Illegal weapons and drugs were found after a Hawkins County drug and firearms investigation, the sheriff’s office reported Thursday.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), posted on social media that an investigation at a house in Rogersville led to the arrest of four people.

Kelly Mitchell Flanigan, Michael Alan Burleson, Stephanie Paige Minton and Billy Wayne Snapp Sr. were arrested after the investigation found the following items.

95.84 grams of methamphetamine

3.64 grams of heroin and fentanyl

Three illegal weapons

The investigation remains ongoing, the HCSO said. The charges each suspect faces were not specified.