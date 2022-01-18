Hawkins Co. authorities arrest 2 after reportedly finding 200 grams of meth in car

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A traffic stop on Highway 66 South led to the arrest of two people after police say they found large amounts of various drugs in the vehicle.

A release from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) revealed that Bruce Edward Fontecchio II, who has active arrest warrants out of Knox County, and Christy Jean Givens were traveling northbound on the highway when the 2012 white Nissan Sentra crossed a lane divider line.

Bruce Edward Fontecchio II (PHOTO: HCSO)

Christy Jean Givens (PHOTO: HCSO)

Deputies pulled the vehicle over and recognized Fontecchio, confirming his identity and warrant. Givens reportedly gave permission for the deputies to search the car.

A K-9 officer alerted deputies of drugs in the vehicle, unveiling 200 grams of a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine along with 3 ounces of Gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), which is a prescription sedative used to treat narcolepsy.

An investigation determined that the drugs were meant to be sold throughout Hawkins County. Fontecchio’s arrest report revealed that an undisclosed amount of cash and the vehicle were seized following the arrests.

No further details have been released regarding the arrests. News Channel 11 has reached out to the HCSO for additional information.