GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — One of two suspects accused of engaging in an “obscene sexual act” at a Grundy gas station has been arrested.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Isiah Matthew Fuller, 38 of South Boston, was arrested in Halifax County, Virginia.

Fuller and 47-year-old Mildred Virginia Odell Pacheco of Danville are facing several charges related to the Jan. 1 incident at the Double Kwik convenience store in Grundy. Investigators said an “obscene sexual act” between Fuller and Pacheco was captured on cell phone video by bystanders, some of whom were under 18. The two were also involved in an “attempted altercation” with bystanders and a crash while eluding police, according to authorities.

Fuller was already wanted in Fairfax County on charges of assault, battery, and violation of a protective order prior to the Grundy incident, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.