BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – A group of individuals accused of breaking into a Yancey County home and attacking the owner have been arrested.

Cody Robert Buchanan (25), Brandon Lee Buchanan (24), Tara Lynn Edwards (27) and James Chadrick Angel (18), all from Burnsville, were arrested for the alleged crime.

According to a release from the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO), the group broke into a home off West US Highway 19E on the morning of Wednesday, April 13. The sheriff’s office states they broke into the home with the intent to burglarize it.

Upon entering the home, the group found the homeowner, who they allegedly attacked, causing serious injury.

Sometime later, officers were called to the State Employees Credit Union in Spruce Pine in regard to a suspicious group of people attempting to cash a check. The report from the YCSO says that after interviewing them, the four individuals were arrested.

Cody Buchanan is being charged with felony first-degree burglary, felony larceny after break/enter, assault inflicting serious injury, felony uttering forged endorsement, two counts of possession of stolen goods and felony obtaining property under false pretense. He is being held on a $110,295 bond.

Brandon Buchanan is being charged with felony first-degree burglary and felony larceny after break/enter. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Edwards is being charged with felony first-degree burglary and is also being held on a $100,000 bond, while Angel is being charged with felony accessory after the fact and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

All suspects are being held at the Yancey County Detention Center.