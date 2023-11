GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The suspect in a Monday evening shooting in Greeneville is now in police custody.

The Greeneville Police Department announced Wednesday night that Nathaniel Crum, 22, had been arrested.

No other details about Crum’s arrest were provided.

Crum was charged with attempted first-degree murder after a shooting on North Loretta Street sent one person to the hospital around 6 p.m. Monday.