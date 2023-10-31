GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville Police Department (GPD) is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect after a 20-year-old shooting victim was taken to a hospital.

A release from the GPD states police were called to the Greeneville Community Hospital Monday in regards to a shooting victim. Investigators reportedly learned that a shooting had taken place in the 300 block of North Loretta Street around 6 p.m.

The victim was identified by police as a 20-year-old white male. The victim was transported to the hospital after the shooting via private vehicle and was in stable condition as of Tuesday morning, the GPD reports.

The suspect was identified as Nathaniel Crum, 22, the release states.

The GPD describes Crum as follows:

6’3″ tall

Weighs around 200 lbs

Could be traveling in a White Chevy full-sized lifted pickup truck or a white Toyota Camry with a temporary tag

Crum reportedly has an arrest warrant on file for attempted first-degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Anyone with information on Crum’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, local law enforcement or Detective Billy Christy at the Greeneville Police Department (423) 783-2803.