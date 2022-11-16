GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police in Greeneville said Wednesday morning that a man who allegedly fired multiple shots at an occupied vehicle is in custody.

According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), officers were called to the 1500 block of Industrial Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a shooting in progress.

After police arrived, they found two women who claimed a suspect identified as Isaac Story, 43, of Jonesborough, had ”fired several shots into the vehicle they were sitting in at the time,” the release states.

Story then allegedly left the scene of the shooting in what was described as an older model Ford Explorer, either tan or gold in color.

The GPD reports Story has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He is also facing other related charges that were not listed in the release.

Story was considered armed and dangerous by police.