Greeneville PD: Warrant issued for man after crashing truck and fleeing scene

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A warrant has been issued for a man’s arrest after authorities said he assaulted a woman on Housley Avenue in Greeneville on Wednesday.

Phillip Gentry and the woman were traveling in a pickup truck when the two got into an argument over her phone, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department.

The report states that Gentry then put her into a chokehold while he was driving and attempted to take her phone.

The woman said that she was able to get the door of the truck open and escape Gentry. Gentry then crashed the truck and fled before officers arrived, according to the report.

The report states that the woman had no visible injuries and no witnesses could be found.

A warrant was issued for Gentry for domestic assault after the incident which occurred at around 5:45 p.m.