GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities spent 13 months investigating a February 2021 overdose death, and those findings led to the arrest of a woman on second-degree murder charges on March 18.

Amanda Waldroupe, 31, faces murder charges in addition to a single count of delivering Schedule II narcotics, according to the Greeneville Police Department (GPD). Police arrested her three days after presenting undisclosed findings to the Greene County Grand Jury.

Waldroupe remains in the Greene County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond and will appear in criminal court on April 1 at 9 a.m.

No further information surrounding the incident has been released at this time.