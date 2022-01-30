Greeneville PD: Man accused of strangling girlfriend tasered, charged with domestic assault

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville Police Department (GPD) officers arrested a man for aggravated domestic assault on Friday after he allegedly strangled a woman at her home.

According to an arrest report released by GPD, officers were called to a residence on Ocean Boulevard around 7 p.m. in reference to a domestic assault. When they arrived, they spoke with a woman who told officers that she had been in an argument with her boyfriend, Darrell Price.

After the woman tried to leave, she said Price grabbed the hood of her clothes and knocked her to the ground. The woman said Price then climbed on top of her and began strangling her with his hands, rendering her unable to breath and fearing for her life.

The report says when officers attempted to arrest Price, they commanded him to get on the ground several times before tasering him. Price was charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault and Resisting Arrest, and was transported to the Greene County Detention Center.