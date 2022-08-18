GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash after a pedestrian was hit on Andrew Johnson Highway Tuesday night.

According to a crash report from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Andrew Johnson Highway and Fairground Circle in reference to a crash around 10 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, officers reportedly found an injured pedestrian in the area.

Investigators said that a pedestrian identified as Craig Kramer Jr. was crossing the highway when a white vehicle of unknown make and model traveling southbound hit him.

According to the report, the driver left the scene. Kramer was transported via ground EMS to Greeneville Community Hospital East before being airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center with “suspected major” injuries.