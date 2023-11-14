GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Greeneville men face several sexual exploitation of a minor charges following indictments from a grand jury.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) reported Tuesday that Anthony Charles Roe, 24, and Paul Mauney, 56, both of Greeneville, were arrested after separate Internet Crimes Against Children investigations.

Roe was reportedly arrested on Oct. 21 after a Greene County Grand Jury returned an indictment for 28 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. As of Tuesday, he’s being held at the Greene County Detention Center on a $80,000 bond. He is set to appear in court on Nov. 30.

Mauney turned himself into the detention center on Nov. 13, the sheriff’s office stated. He was indicted by a Greene County Grand Jury for eight counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Both separate investigations began after authorities received CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) concerning the upload of child sex abuse material, according to the GCSD.

Evidence gathered through the investigations determined there were no local child victims or additional concerns to the public, the GCSD reported.