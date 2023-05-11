GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 35-year-old Greeneville man was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison on child pornography charges Thursday following a plea agreement in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

Cameron T. Bolyard pleaded guilty to two counts of an indictment that charged him with use of a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of that conduct.

Bolyard also admitted to being a parent of a minor and knowingly permitting the child to engage in such conduct. An indictment states the conduct with the child in his custody occurred between Nov. 20, 2020 and Dec. 21, 2020.

A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice says Bolyard created multiple images and videos “where he recorded a minor victim engaged in sexually explicit conduct with (himself)…”

He also uploaded more than 100 videos and images of child sexual abuse material, not related to his victim, to his account.

U.S. Attorney Francis Hamilton III said the sentence “sends a clear message that preying upon and sexually victimizing the most innocent and vulnerable victims, our children, will not be tolerated.”

Meghan Gomez, an assistant U.S. attorney, prosecuted the case, which involved the Johnson City office of Homeland Security Investigations and the Knoxville Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children group.

Gomez gained an indictment of Bolyard on March 9, 2021. It also charged that Bolyard distributed child pornography between Oct. 25, 2020 and Feb. 9, 2021.