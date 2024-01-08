GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Greeneville, Tennessee man was arrested in Texas Friday night and accused of murder, according to police.

The Weatherford Texas Police Department stated in a news release that officers were called to the scene of a crash on Interstate 20 at Main Street. Once on the scene, officers reportedly found a deceased 44-year-old man on the ground and another 43-year-old man.

The 43-year-old was identified as Nicholas Kent.

The release states an investigation found Kent and the deceased man were involved in a collision. During an altercation after the crash, Kent allegedly shot the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kent was arrested and charged with murder.

As of Monday, the Weatherford Police Department stated the investigation was still ongoing.

Booking information from the Parker County, Texas Jail lists Kent’s address as a Greeneville, Tennessee residence.