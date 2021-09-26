Greeneville man arrested after allegedly assaulting brother, sending him to hospital

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Local police charged a Greeneville man with aggravated assault Saturday after he allegedly injured his brother so severely he required air rescue.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, officers responded to an aggravated assault call around 7:15 p.m. on September 25 at a mobile home on the 200 block of East Ocean Boulevard.

Once inside, the report states that officers found the suspect, Lonny Goad, laying next to his brother who was bleeding from the head.

Goad stated that his brother may have fallen according to the report, but while caring for the victim officers were told Goad attacked him after an argument.

Responding officers said they observed evidence of an altercation at the scene including the location of wounds on the victim, and arrested Goad for aggravated assault.

Due to the severity of his wounds, the victim required an airlift to Johnson City Medical Center. His condition is currently unknown.

