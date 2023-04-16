JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greeneville man is charged with indecent exposure after he allegedly exposed himself at the children’s park in King Commons on Sunday afternoon.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Michael Finnerty was arrested at around 2:30 p.m. after deputies responded to reports of a nude male exposing himself.

Officers made contact with Finnerty and asked him to put his clothes on. Finnerty reportedly refused and was placed under arrest, according to the release.

During a search at the Washington County Detention Center, a plastic bag fell out of Finnerty’s pants. The bag contained around 14 grams of a white powdery substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the release.

Finnerty is charged with indecent exposure and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. The release stated he was booked on a $5,000 bond.