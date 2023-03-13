Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with additional statements from GPD officials and Hixson’s representation.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) officials announced charges against Greeneville Police Department assistant chief Stephen Hixson on Monday.

According to a release from the TBI, Hixson was charged with one count of simple assault after he allegedly assaulted a family member during an argument on Dec. 10, 2022. A TBI investigation requested by District Attorney Dan Armstrong presented evidence to a Greene County grand jury, which returned the one-count indictment.

Hixson was charged with one count of simple assault. (Photo/TBI)

Hixson, 51, reportedly turned himself in to authorities on Monday and was booked into the Greene County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

Representatives for Hixson submitted a statement in response to the indictment, which can be found below:

“Mr. Hixson has dedicated his career to protecting and serving his community. Mr. Hixson has fully cooperated with authorities and will continue to do so. We look forward to resolving this case quickly, and anticipate Mr. Hixson’s name being cleared of any criminal wrong doing.” Hunter Shelton – Collins Shipley PLLC, Hixson’s defense counsel.

The police department had announced in January that it had requested the TBI’s investigation after a complaint was filed with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. A press release from the department on Monday said Hixson remains on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.