GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly hitting two people with his car and then fleeing the scene, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD).

Authorities identified the suspect as Stephen Banks Taylor, 50, whom police arrested on April 8. Twenty days later, investigators found the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

Taylor faces the following charges: felony reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, possession of Schedule II, IV and VI drugs and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The original report indicated that Taylor spoke with the two people whom he had run into with a car before fleeing the scene on Doak Hensley Road.