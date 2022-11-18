From top to bottom (left to right): Dunbar, Metcalf, Kyker, Hensley (Photos: Greene Co. Sheriff’s Office)

BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WJHL) —The Greene County Sheriff’s Department arrested four people on Wednesday, Nov. 16 when deputies working surveillance reported suspicious activity at an Exit 23 hotel in Bulls Gap.

A news release from authorities states that police followed a man, identified as 39-year-old Christopher Dunbar, into a hotel room. The release states that Dunbar had active warrants for his arrest.

Once inside the hotel, deputies said they found 32-year-old Haley Ciarra Metcalf also in the room.

Police reportedly found a package of meth and marijuana intended for resale in the front of Dunbar’s pants. A search of the hotel report uncovered an open safe with .22 ammunition, meth, heroin and marijuana inside, according to police. A backpack beside the safe had a loaded .22 revolver in it, and a nearby bag reportedly held marijuana, the release states.

Authorities reported that they found cash laying next to the box and on the nightstand, and drug paraphernalia was allegedly scattered throughout the room.

While deputies were still in the room, 25-year-old Cameron Michael Kyker and 23-year-old Taylor Danielle Hensley entered. Police reported that Kyker had drug paraphernalia, a .25 caliber handgun, meth and heroin in his possession. Hensley reportedly had an active warrant for her arrest.

Dunbar

Metcalf

Kyker

Hensley

Police arrested all four people on different charges, as follows.

Christopher Travis Dunbar, of Midway

Manufacture, deliver, sale or possession of meth

Manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Violation of a protective/restraining order

Burglary

Manufacture, deliver, sale or possession of meth

Manufacture, deliver, sale or possession of heroin

Manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony

Manufacture, deliver, sale or possession of meth

Manufacture, deliver, sale or possession of heroin

Unlawful drug paraphernalia

Violation of probation

Shoplifting

No further details have been released at this time.