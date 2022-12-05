GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Gray woman was arrested on multiple charges including the sale and manufacture of meth and prohibited handgun possession, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release from the office, Debra Fox, 60, was arrested after officers executed a search warrant on her home in the 100 block of Salem Drive in Gray.

Upon performing the search, officers discovered heroin, cocaine, marijuana, pills and other unknown narcotics in quantities that authorities say were ‘consistent with a resale operation.’

Fox was charged with manufacturing/sell of methamphetamine, prohibited possession of a handgun, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances distribution and schedule one and two drug violations.

Fox was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where she is being held on a $50,000 bond.

The release states that the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.