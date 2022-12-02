GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man from Gray was arrested Thursday after police reported they found him in possession of a stolen vehicle.

A release from the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states that Daniel Whited, 60, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property after deputies were tipped off to a possible location of a stolen vehicle from Morristown.

Deputies arrived at a home in the Hales Chapel community and found the vehicle behind it. Whited was arrested after the vehicle was confirmed as stolen, the release states.

According to the WCSO, investigators learned during the arrest process that Whited was wanted out of Illinois for a different stolen vehicle. After learning that, the WCSO charged Whited with being a fugitive from justice.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He was booked into the Washington County Detention Center without bond and was scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.