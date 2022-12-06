GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Gray man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened several people with a firearm, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Roy Rigsby, 78, was arrested after officers responded to the 100 block of North Creek Drive in Gray and discovered that Rigsby brandished a firearm at four victims during a verbal argument, according to a release.

Officers met up with Rigsby in Gray where they recovered the weapon and took him to the Washington County Detention Center without incident.

Rigsby was charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

He is currently being held on a $40,000 bond and will be arraigned in court on Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m.