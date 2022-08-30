JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing charges after authorities say he shot his way into a home.

The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office has charged Robert Cannon, 53 of Gray, with two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of aggravated assault.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim told investigators on Saturday that after an argument between the two escalated into a physical assault, the victim and another person were able to lock Cannon out of the residence and into the garage.

The sheriff’s office says Cannon then fired several shots into the lock of the door. No one was struck by the bullets but they did travel through several walls of the home. The victim then left the home and called authorities.

Cannon was arrested a short time later without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.