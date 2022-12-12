KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Grainger County man has been sentenced to nearly four decades in prison for the 2021 rape and kidnapping of a University of Tennessee student.

Tylar Johnson, 29, was sentenced to 36 years without the possibility of parole. A spokesperson for Knox County District Attorney General’s Office said prosecutors cited his additional predatory, criminal behavior in seeking the maximum sentence.

Johnson was arrested and charged with false imprisonment of a woman in June 2021. Police said in a release at the time that he was suspected of committing similar acts on several other occasions in the area.

On Jan. 30, 2021, Knoxville officers responded to the 2200 block of Cumberland Avenue where a woman said her roommate had left a party in the Fort Sanders area without telling anyone. She told police that the shared location of the victim’s phone pinged continuously from Fort Sanders to Blaine, Tennessee and back to the original area again.

Officers stopped a Honda sedan driven by Johnson near the intersection of 17th Street and Cumberland Avenue with the victim in the passenger seat. Officers wrote in the initial incident report that the victim’s clothes appeared disturbed and she was unable to recollect details of that night.

University of Tennessee Police Department records shows Johnson was not allowed on university property due to criminal trespassing warnings. A department spokesperson said he was first encountered harassing women around campus property in 2018 and stopped again in his car in 2021.

The false imprisonment case remains ongoing. He is set to appear in Knox County court for a status hearing on Feb. 3, 2023.