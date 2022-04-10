GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) – A suspect was injured following an officer-involved shooting at the Appalachain Inn in Grundy, Virginia on Saturday night, according to the Grundy Police Department (GPD).

At around 7:40 p.m. an officer was “assisting an individual with relocation” when an altercation broke out between the suspect and the officer which led to the shooting, according to a report from the department.

The suspect was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

The report adds that the officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.