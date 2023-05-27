GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – One man was taken to a nearby hospital after a stabbing early Saturday morning, according to the Greeneville Police Department (GPD).

Officers responded to a home on Fry Street in Greeneville after Greene County Dispatch alerted them to a man saying that he was stabbed at the residence. Once they arrived they found a large amount of blood inside the home, according to a release from the GPD.

The victim was originally dropped off at a hospital inside the jurisdiction of the Sevierville Police Department and then taken to a trauma center due to life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist GPD in the investigation. There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Sgt. Stacy Hobbs at (423) 783-2814 or 1800-TBI-FIND.