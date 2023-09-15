GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A juvenile attempting to escape police caused a crash on a highway in Greeneville Thursday, according to the Greeneville Police Department (GPD).

A release from the GPD states officers were trying to find a wanted juvenile suspect from Hamblen County shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday. The suspect was reportedly found at a business in Greeneville Commons and ran from officers on foot.

Police stated the juvenile suspect got into a car that had been reported stolen previously.

“The suspect attempted to flee in the stolen vehicle and did so by ramming a Greeneville Police Department vehicle,” the release stated.

According to police, the juvenile sped away onto US 11E and drove against traffic, causing a crash. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash as of Friday.

GPD Assistant Chief Stephen Hixson said the juvenile was taken into custody by Greeneville officers and with help from other agencies.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for more information on the crash.