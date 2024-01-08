GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) – An investigation into an armed robbery in Glade Spring is ongoing.

The robbery took place Sunday around 10 p.m. at a gas station. Police arrived at 9:59 p.m. with the suspect having already fled the scene.

The suspect used what appeared to be a revolver-style pistol while stealing over $400 from the register, according to police.

Noah Horn, chief of the Glade Spring Police Department, reached out to WJHL via email with the report and photos of the suspect.

Few details are known as of now as the investigation is still in preliminary stages.