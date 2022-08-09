GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Georgia man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

The 300-month sentence against William Roger Woodie, 33 of Calhoun, Georgia, came after a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 4.5 kilograms or more of meth.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Johnson City Police Department launched an investigation into meth trafficking in 2018, which revealed that Woodie was responsible for arranging the trafficking of hundreds of pounds of meth while incarcerated in Georgia.

Police seized 52 kilograms of meth and more than 20 guns during the investigation.

More than 30 people from Woodie’s network have been convicted as a result of the investigation, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Several other agencies were involved in the investigation, including the Tennessee Highway Patrol; Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office; Bristol, Tennessee Police Department; Department of Homeland Security; and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.