JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Georgia man is facing charges after police said he pointed a gun at someone and tried to break into their home.

The Johnson City Police Department charged Naaji M. Kingstro of Marietta with attempted aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm while attempting to commit a dangerous felony.

Police responded to a reported disturbance Tuesday night in the 2300 block of McKinley Road, where a man told officers that another man had come to his home and pointed a gun at him when he came to the door. He said the other man, who police later identified as Kingstro, kicked and hit the door in an attempt to break in.

According to police, Kingstro’s break-in attempt was unsuccessful and he fled in a black mini-van.

Officers later located the van and found Kingstro hiding behind a home on Colorado Street where he was arrested, according to the police department.

Kingstro is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment on Thursday afternoon.