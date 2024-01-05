GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on child rape and other charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kenneth Lynn Lamons, 37, of Afton, was arrested after a “lengthy investigation into a reported child abuse case,” the sheriff’s office said.

Lamons was charged with rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery, and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lamons is being held on a $200,000 bond and is set to be arraigned Monday morning.