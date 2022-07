(WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) posted its weekly Fugitive Friday on July 8, asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted out of Washington County.

According to the agency, 53-year-old David P. Taylor faces multiple charges from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), including identity theft, theft over $1,000 and failure to appear.

Anyone with information regarding Taylor’s whereabouts is urged to call the WCSO at 423-788-1414.