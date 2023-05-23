POUND, Va. (WJHL) — Four people have been arrested and accused of stealing a boat in the Town of Pound, Virginia.

A release from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office said the boat was reported stolen from the Rumley Branch area of North Fork Road in Pound on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office, with help from Kentucky State Police and the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office, located the boat a short time after it was reported stolen, the release said.

Four people were arrested and charged in Virginia with grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony. The release said Kentucky officials have also charged all four people in connection to the theft.

According to the release, the four individuals arrested and charged are as follows:

Mickey Hollyfield, Jr., age 38 of Pound, VA Matthew Sturgill, age 28 of Eola, KY Lola Scearse, age 30 of Cumberland, KY Misty Osborne, age 35 of Cumberland, KY

Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore thanked the community for sharing tips that led to the apprehension of the four suspects.