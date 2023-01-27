ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A former Washington County, Virginia deputy was indicted by a grand jury for misdemeanor sexual battery, according to a release from Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots.
The release states a true bill of indictment was handed down to Troy Hinchey, 58, by a Washington County, Virginia Grand Jury on Jan. 24 after an investigation by both Virginia State Police and the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).
The investigation began after allegations were reported to the WCSO regarding an incident that took place on July 23, 2022. The release states Troy Hinchey is no longer employed with the WCSO.
Hinchey was released on a $5,000 secured bond, and his next court is set for Feb. 6, 2023.
“The Rules of Professional Conduct prevents any lawyer participating in the prosecution of a criminal matter that may be tried to a jury from making any extrajudicial statements that the lawyer knows or should know will have a likelihood of interfering with the fairness of a trial by jury. Based on the Rules of Professional Conduct, my office will not be making any further statements on the pending matters.”Zack Stoots, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Russell County