ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A former Washington County, Virginia deputy was indicted by a grand jury for misdemeanor sexual battery, according to a release from Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots.

The release states a true bill of indictment was handed down to Troy Hinchey, 58, by a Washington County, Virginia Grand Jury on Jan. 24 after an investigation by both Virginia State Police and the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

The investigation began after allegations were reported to the WCSO regarding an incident that took place on July 23, 2022. The release states Troy Hinchey is no longer employed with the WCSO.

Hinchey was released on a $5,000 secured bond, and his next court is set for Feb. 6, 2023.