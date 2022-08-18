SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) trooper charged with aggravated domestic assault who has remained jailed without bond for months pleaded not guilty to his charges Thursday.

Nicholas Collins, who previously served as a trooper before an internal investigation resulted in his firing, appeared in Sullivan County Circuit Criminal Court on charges of aggravated domestic assault and violation of an order of protection. Collins also pleaded not guilty to the protection order charge.

Collins was previously arrested in connection to a vandalism case in Sullivan County and other violations of an order of protection.

Collins has another court date set for Oct. 7 at 9 a.m. in Sullivan County Circuit Criminal Court.

On Feb. 17, Collins was placed on leave from his role within the highway patrol after he was served an order of protection. Three days later, he was arrested for the alleged vandalism and violation of an order of protection, in which investigators say he cut security camera wires and slashed tires. He was arrested Feb. 25 for again violating that order of protection.

Bond has been requested for Collins multiple times; however, it has not been granted after he allegedly violated an order of protection twice.

In March, News Channel 11 obtained bodycam footage from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office of Collins being served with the first order of protection. In the video, Collins can be seen becoming argumentative with the serving officer and at one point stating that he knew what the law says and “I am the law.”