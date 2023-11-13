SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A former Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) trooper has been sentenced to more than six years in prison on multiple domestic-related felonies that occurred in 2022, according to Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus’ office.

A jury found Nicholas Collins guilty of felony aggravated domestic assault, felony vandalism, domestic assault, assault, harassment and attempted trespassing after a two-day trial Sept. 25-26. Last week, Collins pleaded guilty to domestic assault and violating an order of protection.

Prior to his termination in 2022 after an internal investigation, Collins had been placed on leave from THP after he was served an order of protection. In 2023, Sullivan County authorities reported Collins violated that order of protection multiple times, resulting in his arrests.

The release states that Collins was ordered to serve five years at 100% on the aggravated domestic assault. For the additional charges, he was sentenced to 1.6 years at 30% (just under six months) consecutive to the five years. He must also serve 75% of an 11-month, 29-day sentence, consecutive to the 1.6-year sentence.

The victim in the case was granted a lifetime order of protection, the release said.