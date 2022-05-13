BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A former trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) appeared virtually in Judge Jim Goodwin’s Sullivan County courtroom Friday morning.

During the hearing at 9 a.m., news broke that Nicholas Collins’ legal counsel had requested a bond offer “two days ago” after Goodwin denied the bond in late March. The rejection followed after Collin allegedly broke the terms of his first release by contacting a person who had a protective order against the former officer.

Collins will appear in a bond hearing scheduled for June 23 at 9 a.m., where Goodwin is expected to either accept or again deny a bond for Collins, who faces protective order violation and vandalism charges stemming from a Feb. 20 incident.

After Collins posted bond and was released for that incident, he reportedly broke the terms of the protective order against him several times — less than 24 hours after his initial release. News Channel 11 obtained bodycam footage that shows Washington County, Tennessee deputies issuing Collins the original protective order earlier in February.

The incident showed Collins on camera telling the deputies that “[he] is the law” and he “[knows] the law better than” the deputy reading the protective order. Information surrounding the encounter is available by clicking here.