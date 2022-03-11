TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A former teacher in the Tazewell County Public Schools system has been indicted on more than 100 charges related to child pornography.

According to the Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, John Micheal Sharpe has been indicted by a grand jury on the following charges:

27 counts of Enticing a Minor to Perform in Pornography

1 count of Using Electronic Means to Procure Obscene Material from a Minor

148 counts of Possession of Child Pornography

Commonwealth’s Attorney J. Christopher Plaster announced Friday that Sharpe was arrested and has been arraigned in the Tazewell County Circuit Court on the above charges. Sharpe, 30, of Tazewell, has been given a secured bond of $10,000, which Plaster objected to.

Plaster reports that Sharpe was indicted on Tuesday, March 8. Should he be convicted, Sharpe will face a potential sentence of 2,280 years in the Virginia State Penitentiary, with 260 years set as the mandatory minimum prison time.

“This case is a tragedy. While no physical relationship or violence is alleged at this point, this is a story about broken trust. Trust that a young girl placed in an adult, a person in authority, a person that held a position that she had been taught to respect and revere, a person that she trusted to protect her, not to exploit her. Trust that our school system had placed in John Sharpe to instruct and protect all of the children he had been entrusted with. Trust that our community placed in John Sharpe, allowing him instruct and protect our children and not to abuse those relationships, not to abuse their children, not to exploit them in any way.” J. Christopher Plaster, Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney

In a Facebook post, Plaster stressed that the indictment of Sharpe is not against the school system. According to Plaster, Tazewell County Public Schools were “very cooperative” throughout the investigation.

“All indications are that Tazewell County Schools did nothing wrong in this situation,” Plaster wrote.

The school system shared a statement Friday on the investigation, saying Tazewell County Public Schools would continue to work with investigators. Superintendent Christopher Stacy said the schools have expectations for their employees to create a safe environment for their students.

“While we cannot comment specifically on personnel matters, I can share with you that our school division is also reviewing the situation and treating it with to seriousness it deserves,” Stacy wrote. “In the interest of the safety of our students, to preserve the integrity of the information, and without any prejudgment, I can confirm that the staff member has been relieved from his duties as this investigation is pending.”

Plaster asked that parents in the community talk to their children if they believe anything inappropriate may ever be occurring. In addition, Plaster asked that any potential victims of Sharpe that have not yet come forward contact the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

“There will be someone that will be glad to talk to you, someone that will help you, someone that will understand. IT IS NOT YOUR FAULT,” Plaster wrote. “You should feel no shame in this situation, but now is the time to come forward. We sincerely hope that there are no more victims out there, but we fear that there may be. If you are one of his victims, please tell someone.”

Sharpe has a plea deadline set for April 21. Plaster will be prosecuting the case.