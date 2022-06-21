SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former Sullivan County Deputy Cody Cookenour was indicted on theft allegations, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation was requested by 2nd Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office back in March. Agents concluded that between April 2021 and March 2022, while Cookenour was employed, he falsified timesheets on several occasions.

On June 8, a Sullivan County grand jury indicted Cookenour, charging him with one count of theft over $1000.

On Tuesday, Cookenour turned himself in and was booked on a $7,500 bond at the Sullivan County Jail, according to the TBI.