LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — Former Lebanon High School teacher Christopher Conley will serve up to three-and-a-half years in prison after being sentenced on sex crimes in court Thursday.

According to a release from the Commonwealth Attorney of Russell County, Conley was sentenced on two counts of attempting to unlawfully video/photograph images of another’s intimate parts or undergarments.

Conley, whom a grand jury indicted in May 2023, was sentenced to 10 years of incarceration, with six and a half years suspended, the release stated. He will also be on supervised probation for five years.

Eleven witnesses, including former students, testified during the sentencing, the release said.

“We appreciate that the teachers and high school administration reported suspicious behavior to law enforcement and Russell County Public Schools continued assistance throughout the investigation,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots said.

“Our office asked for the maximum sentence allowed by law, and we are glad the defendant received a prison sentence in this matter,” Stoots said. “Our hope is that this sentence will help in the healing process for the victims and families.”

The investigation was conducted by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Virginia State Police and Russell County Public Schools.